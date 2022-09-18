Surf and Turf is one of the uncommon recipes in Tower of Fantasy. It is an amazing recipe that restores 13% +10,000 of your total health and gives you eight satiety points. The dish is relatively easy to cook, but getting the recipe is tricky. Here is how to get the Surf and Turf cooking recipe in Tower of Fantasy.

Surf and Turf recipe – how to get in Tower in Fantasy

There are two ways to get the Surf and Turf cooking recipe: The first is by completing the side quest “Taste of the Sea,” and the second is by creating it with the cooking bot. You are guaranteed to get Surf and Turf cooking recipe by completing the quest, but with the cooking bot, it depends on how many ingredients you put. Completing the quest will reward you with SR relic shards, Surf and Turf food, and XP, so it’s the best way to get the Surf and Turf cooking recipe.

How to find and complete the Taste of the Sea side quest in Tower of Fantasy

To find the quest, you need to head east of Astra at the Spacerift: Mega Arena. You will spot the quest marker on the map when you are there. Talk to Jupiter twice to get your first objective to find certain ingredients. Here are all the ingredients you need to find:

x3 Portunids: You can get them near the shores (at the orange circle) where you first find Jupiter.

You can get them near the shores (at the orange circle) where you first find Jupiter. x2 Dabry’s Sturgeons: You can find them in the main Astra river (at the red circle) near the Astra Omnium Tower.

You will need to hand Jupiter the portunids first, then collect the dabry’s surgeons and hand those over. After doing so, you will complete the Taste of the Sea side quest in Tower of Fantasy. Once you complete the quest, you will get the Surf and Turf recipe, two SR Jetboard Relic Shards, Surf and Turf food, and XP.