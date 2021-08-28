How to get the Vulpecula in Destiny 2 – stats and God Roll

Season of the Lost has introduced a new contender for the crown of best Hand Cannon, the Legendary Stasis weapon called Vulpecula. As a stasis weapon, the Vulpecula can drop with a special set of perks, and some of them are extremely strong.

The Vulpecula is a 180 RPM Hand Cannon, but don’t let that influence you too much, it’s really the perks that can make this particular weapon into a beast.

How to get the Vulpecula

Players can get their hands on the Vulpecula through the following methods:

Astral Alighment Offensive – by finishing the Astral Alignment event, players can get a shot at the new loot from a chest that spawns at the end of the event. They can also spend an additional 150 Parallax Trajectory to open a second chest, possibly doulbing their drops.

Tracing the Stars 1 – this quest for the queen will guarantee a Vulpecula drop.

Focusing Umbral Engrams in the H.E.L.M – Tools of the Lost Engrams will give players the best chance of getting a Vulpecula to drop.

Vulpecula Stats

Impact 78

Range 39

Stability 58

Handling 36

Reload Speed 57

Rounds per minute 180

God Roll – PvP

For PvP, we are looking for increase range, the adrenalise boost of Killing Wind, the the fun of those new Stasis perks, Harmony or Adagio, depending on your own preference or drops.

Perk 1: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Perk 2: Acurized Rounds

Perk 3: Killing Wind

Perk 4: Harmony/Adagio

God Roll – PvE

For PvE, range is still important, but we really want the Headstone perk to leave small Stasis crystals where we kill enemies.