How to get the Vulpecula in Destiny 2 – stats and God Roll
Time to grind.
Season of the Lost has introduced a new contender for the crown of best Hand Cannon, the Legendary Stasis weapon called Vulpecula. As a stasis weapon, the Vulpecula can drop with a special set of perks, and some of them are extremely strong.
The Vulpecula is a 180 RPM Hand Cannon, but don’t let that influence you too much, it’s really the perks that can make this particular weapon into a beast.
How to get the Vulpecula
Players can get their hands on the Vulpecula through the following methods:
- Astral Alighment Offensive – by finishing the Astral Alignment event, players can get a shot at the new loot from a chest that spawns at the end of the event. They can also spend an additional 150 Parallax Trajectory to open a second chest, possibly doulbing their drops.
- Tracing the Stars 1 – this quest for the queen will guarantee a Vulpecula drop.
- Focusing Umbral Engrams in the H.E.L.M – Tools of the Lost Engrams will give players the best chance of getting a Vulpecula to drop.
Vulpecula Stats
- Impact 78
- Range 39
- Stability 58
- Handling 36
- Reload Speed 57
- Rounds per minute 180
God Roll – PvP
For PvP, we are looking for increase range, the adrenalise boost of Killing Wind, the the fun of those new Stasis perks, Harmony or Adagio, depending on your own preference or drops.
- Perk 1: Hammer-Forged Rifling
- Perk 2: Acurized Rounds
- Perk 3: Killing Wind
- Perk 4: Harmony/Adagio
God Roll – PvE
For PvE, range is still important, but we really want the Headstone perk to leave small Stasis crystals where we kill enemies.
- Perk 1: Hammer-Forged Rifling
- Perk 2: Accurized Rounds
- Perk 3: Encore
- Perk 4: Headstone