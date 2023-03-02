How to get the White Tassel in Genshin Impact

If you are looking for a low-cost yet effective weapon for Cyno in Genshin Impact, an ideal choice undoubtedly is the White Tassel, a Three-Star Polearm that bolsters CRIT Rate and Normal Attack DMG. The Akademiya’s General Mahamatra serves a solid main DPS unit, with much of his damage coming from the basic strikes during his enraged Elemental Burst. Accordingly, although the White Tassel might be considered nothing but free weapon upgrade material for most players, those who own Cyno but cannot afford his signature Staff of the Scarlet Sands will be pleased with the results that this Three-Star Polearm can offer.

How to unlock the White Tassel in Genshin Impact

Like many other Three-Star weapons in Genshin Impact, it is not easy to keep track of where we found the armaments like the White Tassel. Luckily, the weapon’s description in the Equipment section of the Archive provides the answer to its source. According to the Polearm’s description, the White Tassel is a “standard-issue weapon of the Millelith soldiers.” If you have been playing through the Archon Quests, you will quickly recognize the Millelith as the infantry of the region of Liyue. Likewise, the White Tassel is a weapon you can obtain by looting random chests found throughout Liyue.

Unfortunately, just because the White Tassel is a common Three-Star Polearm does not mean it is easy to obtain if you do not have it in your inventory in Genshin Impact. For instance, our weapon stockpile is full of Black Tassels, as we spent all of our White Tassels and other low-tier weapons to upgrade Dehya’s Greatsword. However, after looting chests across Liyue for over half an hour, we were unable to find one, despite the abundance we had prior to consuming them all. In other words, we highly advise you avoid spending your White Tassels as upgrades, as there is no guarantee you will find the Polearm for Cyno again while exploring Liyue.