How to get to Niflheim in God of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, when you complete Realms at War, the final goal on The Path main story quest line, that doesn’t mean you’ve finished the game. Far from it. After the credits roll, the special quest Beyond Ragnarok begins, and to complete that, you have to complete every single side quest and find every single collectible. But when you check your map, you might find that certain regions of certain realms appear inaccessible.

For example, you’ve been able to transport yourself to The Raven Tree in Niflheim since early in the game, but you also passed through four more regions of Niflheim during the story — The Eternal Chasm, Frozen Caverns, Pales Meadows, and Mist Fields — all of which are inaccessible from The Raven Tree, and don’t have Mystic Gateways of their own. At least, not yet. And you really want to get to Mist Fields because there are collectibles there. Fortunately, there is a way.

How to get back to Mist Fields

Mist Fields does actually have a Mystic Gateway, but you need a little help in discovering it. Wherever you are, find your nearest Mystic Gateway and travel back to Sindri’s House. As you exit the Mystic Gateway, turn left and throw your Leviathan Axe at the wind chime hanging off the tree. This will summon Ratatoskr the squirrel. Speak to him, then pick up the pouch of Yggdrasil seeds. Go back to the Mystic Gateway and you’ll discover that several new “Undiscovered” Mystic Gateways have appeared on the maps, including one in Mist Fields, Niflheim. Move the cursor onto the Mystic Gateway on the Mist Fields map, then hold X to unlock it. Hold X again to travel to Mist Fields and get back to Niflheim. There you can find a Berserker Gravestone, as well as a mysterious “Undiscovered” collectible.