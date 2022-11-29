How to get to Sverd Sands in God of War Ragnarok

In God of war Ragnarok, Svard Sands is a small island region in the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim, between the Aurvangar Wetlands and The Applecore. If you want to get all the collectibles in Svartalfheim, then you’re going to want to get to Sverd Sands, but it isn’t obvious how to get there. Actually, there are two ways onto the island, but one of them is a much quicker route.

How to reach Svard Sands in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll actually visit Sverd Sands early in the game, during the second goal on The Path main story quest line, The Quest For Tyr. After you free Tyr, then finally catch up to him, you’ll leave The Applecore via a large lift. That lift actually comes up on the Sverd Sands island, and then, after defeating a few waves of monsters, you make your way back to the Aurvangar Wetlands Mystic Gateway using a chain ferry. When you reach the other side, you can’t use the ferry to go back to Sverd Sands immediately because you need to leave Svartalfheim to escape the einherjar reinforcements. However, later on you will be able to come back here and use the chain ferry. So, you can get back to Sverd Sands any time after the end of the Groa’s Secret goal on The Path main story quest line.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get to Sverd Sands, travel to the Aurvangar Wetlands then, instead of heading straight on to the boat that takes you to Nidavellir, turn left to the wooden jetty and use the chain ferry. There isn’t actually much to do at Sverd Sands, but if you want to go back to The Applecore later in the game, then going via Sverd Sands is the best route. Sverd Sands is also the location for Brok’s funeral during the A Viking Funeral side quest Favor, which unlocks after you complete The Path, and that’s how you get the Sverd Sands collectible.