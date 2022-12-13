How to hide in a giant snowball in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1’s map lends players one massive snowy biome with not a whole of structures or locations to hide behind. Luckily, there is a secret mechanic that players can use to make and hide in snowballs. Not only does this allow players to dodge incoming fire, but those inside even have the choice to use it as a weapon. Here’s how to hide in a giant snowball and everything the mechanic offers in Fortnite.

How to get inside of snowballs in Fortnite

As snowballs do not instantly appear on the map at the beginning of matches, players must first create one themselves in order to hide. This can be done by simply standing on snow and swinging your Pickaxe or Harvesting Tool at the ground. As shown below, you will want to continue to do this until the snowball stops growing and begins to roll. Once the snow is fully-formed, you can then press your respective reloading button to hop in and out of it.

Additionally, as long as the ball is rolling down hill, players also have the power to slightly move it in any direction they choose. This makes it possible to aim the snowball at opponents and hitting them will deal a respectable 15 damage each time. At the time of writing, there is also a Winterfest quest that rewards 16,000 XP once you have hidden in a snowball at Frosty Firs, Brutal Bastion, and Lonely Labs.

However, Winterfest 2022 is also gifting players with XP bonuses and free cosmetics outside of the island. The ongoing holiday event includes a new interactive lodge in the main menu that holds Supercharged XP at its campfire as well as 14 different, cosmetic-filled presents you can open on a daily basis.