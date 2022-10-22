There’s always an opportunity for you to have a good time when playing BitLife. There are multiple opportunities for your character to hook up with another character and spending the night together. For those attempting to complete the Murder on the Dancefloor challenge, one of the tasks asks you to hook up with at least five people while clubbing. There’s a specific way you’re going to need to do this. Here’s what you need to know about how to hook up with people while clubbing in BitLife.

How to hook up with people at a Nightclub in BitLife

Before you attempt to hook up with anyone, you need to make your way to the Nightclub. You can find it underneath the Activities tab, and it should be available to every character, so long as they’re of legal age. We recommend visiting this location when your character has reached at least 21 years of age. After this, the only thing left for you to do is to wait for the random event of someone trying to hook up with your character.

Unfortunately, similar to being offered a drink, the only way to hook up with someone else while your character is at a Nightclub is for it to be a random event. You will have a selection of Nightclubs for you to visit, and there’s a chance for your character to be offered an alcoholic beverage, some drug, or someone to attempt to sleep with your character. We recommend increasing your character’s Looks for a better chance of someone finding them attractive and taking the leap of asking them out. If you accept, we highly recommend using some protection.

Because attempting to hook up with people at a Nightclub is random, it may take you several nights for this to happen. We recommend remaining consistent and continuing to look every time you age up your character.