How to install construction materials at the gate in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

During Part 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1’s Oathbound questline, players will be required to perform tasks for an NPC known as Rift Warden Stellan. This includes having to install construction materials at a developing rift gate, though not much information is given as to where the materials can be located. Here’s how to complete this Part 2 Oathbound quest and everything you will be rewarded for doing so in Fortnite.

Where to find the construction materials in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

To start the quest, you can head over to the partially-built castle that is directly between The Citadel and Breakwater Bay. There will then be three objects highlighted on the right side of its front entrance that simply need to be interacted with to install and complete the task. These include a satellite next to a mining cart as well as two devices next to the castle’s stairs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although this does complete one stage of the quest, you will have to stay in the area to finish the rest of Rift Warden Stellan’s objectives. The NPC then asks that each of the installed materials be repaired by damaging them, which can be done by hitting the objects with your Harvesting Tool or shooting them with weapons. After, you can complete the last stage of the quest by interacting with the satellite once more.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As each stage lends XP upon completion, those who finish the entire quest can expect to earn a sweet 60,000 XP in total. However, Part 2 of the Oathbound questline will even reward players an exclusive loading screen once four of its quests are done. Aside from these new challenges, island visitors may also run into the new Falcon Scout item. The deployable device’s flying abilities can certainly help locate materials for the questline, though it is even capable of scanning for enemy locations.