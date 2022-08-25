How to land at Groovy Grove or Fungi Farm and travel to The Glow in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 challenges have mostly revolved around dealing damage, though Week 12 offers a steep departure with one lengthy quest. This quest requires players to drop into Groovy Grove or Fungi Farm and then travel to a location only known as “The Glow.” The only issue is that none of these tiny landmarks are listed on the mini-map, likely leaving you guessing for hours. Here’s where to find each location and complete this Week 12 quest in Fortnite.

Where to find The Glow, Groovy Grove, and Fungi Farm locations in Fortnite

Groovy Grove and Fungi Farm are actually not far from one another. Groovy Grove is located west of Reality Falls and only consists of 12 tall mushrooms. Meanwhile, Fungi Farm can be found southwest of Greasy Grove and is home to three barns, a windmill, and plenty of loot. As marked in blue below, both of these landmarks are in the bottom-left corner of the map. After landing, you can then head to The Glow. This area is basically the right side of Loot Lake, just west of Coney Crossroads (marked in red below). The challenge can be completed once players do this in two separate matches.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: Fortnite teasing Lord of the Rings crossover with a Helms Deep sand castle

It will likely take a few minutes and enemy encounters before you reach The Glow. Thankfully, there are a few items that can get you there in seconds. The best way will be to obtain and ride a Nimbus Cloud, a Mythic primarily found in Capsule Corp Capsules. The region you land in also holds countless geysers for you to relaunch into the sky and redeploy your Glider. Once complete, the challenge will reward you with 15,000 XP, and there are other Week 12 quests that offer the same amount.