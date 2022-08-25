Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 12 seasonal quests and challenges

With just three left weeks, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has received another group of seasonal quests for players to gain XP and collect some last-second Battle Pass cosmetics. Week 12 delivers seven challenges, with most asking players to deal damage or travel to lesser known areas. Here is every challenge included in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 12.

All Week 12 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Like past weeks, all seven Week 12 challenges gift players 15,000 XP each upon completion. It is a generous amount considering how easy these are compared to past challenges. For instance, one quest requires collecting 100 Gold Bars from the new Lazy Lagoon POI, as three others task you to deal small amounts of damage with specific weapons. You can discover the Week 12 challenges and their requirements listed below.

Dislodge Runaway Boulders (0/6)

Collect Bars at Lazy Lagoon (0/100)

Headshot opponents with the Prime Shotgun (0/5)

Damage players with the Ripsaw Launcher (0/200)

Hit opponents with the Two-Shot Shotgun (0/10)

Tame wildlife in a single match (0/3)

Land at Groovy Grove or Fungi Farm and travel to The Glow in a single match (0/2)

Related: Fortnite teasing Lord of the Rings crossover with a Helms Deep sand castle

Once the challenges go live on August 26 at 9 AM ET, we will link the more complicated quests above to guides that should help you earn their rewards. In the meantime, the battle royale is currently hosting many crossover contents. The game recently released a line of Destiny 2 skins and accessories in the Item Shop, all of which can be found alongside brand new Patrick Mahomes Icon Series cosmetics. Of course, the game’s Dragon Ball event is still going strong, bearing several quests that can be completed in no time.