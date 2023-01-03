Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with different recipes for you to learn and meals for you to make. The meals you cook can be eaten to replenish your energy, given to residents to increase their friendship levels, and are even sometimes used to complete quest steps. One of the many recipes you can learn is for a Latte; a highly-caffeinated and energizing drink. This guide will show you how to make a Latte in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Latte recipe in Disney Dreamlight valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is ranked from one to five stars with the stars representing how many ingredients are required to complete it. Since the recipe for Lattes is ranked two stars, you will only need to gather two ingredients to make one. Unfortunately, the ingredients required aren’t available right away and require you to progress through the story as well as complete multiple character quests to obtain them.

Before you can gather the ingredients needed for the Latte recipe, you will need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant as well as unlock and progress Stitch’s quest line. The restaurant is easy enough to unlock by completing quests for Remy after unlocking the Ratatouille Realm in Dream Castle. Stitch, on the other hand, takes days to unlock. On top of that, you need to complete the Very Sleepy Stitch quest. Once this is all done, gather the following ingredients:

Milk

Coffee Beans

Milk can be bought as soon as the restaurant is unlocked by going to the Chez Remy Pantry and purchasing it from Remy. Coffee Beans can be found in the Glade of Trust after you have completed the Very Sleepy Stitch quest. Once the quest is complete, three Coffee Bean plants will grow. Combine these ingredients at a cooking station to make a Latte.