How to make brown sugar in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0.0 update has brought with it the ability to cook some delicious-looking dishes. From seafood to pastry to smoothies, there’s lots to tuck into, but some of the basic ingredients might seem a little hard to come by. For example, just where do you get brown sugar from anyway?

Your first stop will be Nook’s Cranny. Here you’ll find, squirreled away in the cabinet by the cash register, a recipe book entitled Basic Cooking Recipes. As the name suggests, this will bestow upon you some, well, basic cooking recipes – including the one for brown sugar.

With that in hand, you can open up your recipe list to discover that, much like its white counterpart, you’ll require 5 sugarcane to make yourself some brown sugar. This can be a little hard to come by right off the bat: sugarcane has to be grown on your island, and you can only buy sugarcane starters from Leif. Whether you pick them up from him while he’s visiting your island or you stake out a permanent spot for him on Harv’s island, eventually you’ll get the opportunity to buy some sugarcane starters from the sloth himself.

Once you plant the seeds and grow some sugarcane of your own (don’t forget to water them daily to increase the yield), you’ll finally have the resources you need to make brown sugar. So head to your nearest kitchenette and rustle yourself up some of that sweet goodness.