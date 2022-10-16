Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with recipes for you to make for yourself and the residents of the valley. The meals you make can be given to the residents to increase their Friendship Levels, eaten to restore your energy, or even used to complete quest steps. One of the many desserts you can make is Coconut Cake; a delicious treat for any occasion. This guide will show you how to make Coconut Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Coconut Cake recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Coconut Cake is a four-star dessert. Each of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley is given a star rating based on how many ingredients are needed to make them. Since Coconut Cake is a four-star recipe, it requires four ingredients to make it. Unfortunately, these ingredients aren’t available right away and may take some time to obtain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make a slice of delicious Coconut Cake, you will need to unlock the Dazzle Beach biome. This biome only costs 1,000 Dreamlight to access. You will also need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant. This is done by following Remy’s quest line. Finally, you will also be required to follow Maui’s questline to the point where you plant Coconut Trees. Once all of this has been completed, gather the ingredients listed below.

Coconut

Sugarcane

Wheat

Eggs

Coconuts can be found on Dazzle Beach after completing the quest for Maui that allows them to grow. Sugarcane is found at Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. If unavailable, you can also purchase Sugarcane Seeds to grow your own. Wheat and Wheat Seeds can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Finally, Eggs can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry once the restaurant is unlocked.