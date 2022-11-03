You will collect a bunch of different ingredients as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. The ingredients you gather will be used to make meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be sold for some extra coins, given to NPCs to increase their friendship level, or eaten to restore your energy. One of the many meals you can make is Crispy Baked Cod; a simple and healthy meal. This guide will show you how to make Crispy Baked Cod in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Crispy Baked Cod recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley are rated from one to five stars with the stars representing how many ingredients are required to make it. Since Crispy Baked Cod is a two-star recipe, you will need to gather two ingredients to make it. To make this recipe, however, you will need to unlock at least one of the biomes in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make this meal, you will need to unlock either the Dazzle Beach, Glade of Trust, or Forgotten Lands biome. Of these biomes, Dazzle Beach is the cheapest to open since it only costs 1,000 Dreamlight to unlock. The Glade of Trust is also cheap to unlock and offers a little more than Dazzle Beach. Once one of these biomes has been unlocked, gather the following ingredients:

Cod

Wheat

The Cod is the main component of this dish and is the more difficult ingredient to obtain. Luckily, you won’t have as hard of a time finding this fish as you would a Fugu. Simply fish the white nodes in one of the biomes listed above and you will eventually get a Cod. Wheat and Wheat Seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. After gathering both ingredients, combine them at a cooking station to make Crispy Baked Cod.