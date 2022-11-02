As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect various ingredients that you will use to make restaurant-quality meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be used to replenish your energy or you can give them to the residents to increase their friendship level. One of the many meals you can make is Fish Soup; a rather fish entreé. This guide will show you how to make Fish Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Fish Soup recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can make tons of different types of soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The game gives you recipes for everything from Fish Soup to Potato Leek Soup. While there are many simple soups that you can make, Fish Soup is a tad bit more difficult because it is a three-star meal. This means that you need to gather three ingredients to make it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Fish Soup, you will need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant. This can be done by heading into the Ratatouille Realm inside Dream Castle and following Remy’s quest line. Shortly after coming back to the valley, Remy will open his restaurant to share his culinary creations with the other residents. Once you have the restaurant unlocked, gather the following ingredients:

Milk

Vegetable

Fish

Milk can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry for 230 Star Coins after you unlock the restaurant. Since this recipe is versatile, you can use any vegetable and any fish to make it. We suggest grabbing an easy-to-find fish like a Herring instead of something more difficult to find like a Fugu. You can find vegetables early on in the game by purchasing them from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Once you have the required ingredients, combine them at a cooking station to make Fish Soup.