How to make human in Little Alchemy 2

While there is much more to being humankind than simple elemental mixtures, Little Alchemy 2 offers several combinations that can create what we know as the Human species. However, regardless of which alchemic route you decide to embark on, they all require Life. After all, being alive is a concept that goes behind simplistic sentience like that of a plant; Life is something that humans and any living species of the animal kingdom require.

Creating Human in Little Alchemy 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

To make Human in Little Alchemy 2, we recommend combining Life and Clay. As noted above, there are multiple ways to make Human, such as Animal and Time or Monkey and Tool. However, since both Monkey and Animal use Life in their alchemic recipes, it is best to focus on the most simplistic mixture using Life. Of the many recipes for Life, we chose Lake and Lightning.

Creating Lightning in Little Alchemy 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lightning can be quite complex for beginners in Little Alchemy 2, but you can use the steps below to streamline the crafting process:

Combine Earth × 2 to make Land. Land mixed with Earth creates Continent. Put Continent × 2 together to make Planet. Create an Atmosphere by combining Planet with Air. Atmosphere with Water makes Cloud. Next, momentarily place Cloud aside. Combine Fire × 2 to make Energy. Finally, mix Energy with Cloud to produce Lightning.

Creating Life in Little Alchemy 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you have Lightning in Little Alchemy 2, we can make Life using the following procedure:

Combine Water × 2 to produce Puddle. Puddle × 2 can create Pond. Pond × 2 will create Lake, which can be mixed with Lightning to make Life.

Creating Clay in Little Alchemy 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fortunately, making Clay in Little Alchemy 2 is much easier than the process for Life.

Make Lava with Earth and Fire. Dry the Lava with Air to create Stone. Make Mud using Water and Earth. Combining Stone and Mud will produce Clay.

You can finally place Clay and Life together to make Human in Little Alchemy 2.