Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with different recipes that are similar to one another. Because of this, it can be difficult to figure out how to make all of the different flavors of one type of meal. Ice Cream, for instance, comes in all sorts of flavors from chocolate to vanilla. There is even a standard Ice Cream recipe in the game for when you just want the flavor of sugar. This guide will show you how to make Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Ice Cream recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Most of the Ice Cream recipes like Chocolate Ice Cream or Vanilla Ice Cream are considered four-star recipes since they require four ingredients to make. Unlike the others, the standard Ice Cream recipe only requires three ingredients. Unfortunately, you won’t be getting the required ingredients right away since they don’t appear until late in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Ice Cream, you will need to unlock the Dazzle Beach biome. This is one of the first biomes you should unlock and it only costs 1,000 Dreamlight to access. You will also need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant and complete Remy’s quest line. Once all of this has been done, gather the following ingredients to make Ice Cream:

Slush Ice

Sugarcane

Milk

The Slush Ice and the Milk can be purchased from the Chez Remy Pantry. While Milk can be purchased right away, you will need to complete Remy’s quest line before Slush Ice becomes available for purchase. Sugarcane and Sugarcane Seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. After gathering the ingredients, combine them at a cooking station to make Ice Cream.