As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect various ingredients that will be used to make a whole bunch of different meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals are great for restoring your energy but they can also be used to increase your Friendship Level with the various residents. One of the basic meals that you can craft is Omelets. This scrumptious breakfast dish may be basic, but it will take a little while to obtain the ingredients. This guide will show you how to make Omelets in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Omelet and Basil Omelet recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are two different Omelet recipes that you can learn in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Both of them are relatively easy to make but will require some time to be able to get the ingredients. Make sure to collect some Star Coins because the ingredients will end up being a little costly. Since these meals are three and four-star recipes, they will require three and four ingredients to make.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make any type of Omelet, you first need to unlock Chez Remy. This is the restaurant that is abandoned at the start of the game. To unlock it, you first need to unlock Remy. Remy can be found in the Ratatouille Realm inside Dream Castle. To unlock Remy, complete his quest. This will require you to make a Ratatouille, so be prepared. After Remy returns to the valley, continue his questline and you will help him open up the Chez Remy Restaurant. You will now be able to start gathering the ingredients for the Omelet. The following ingredients are required:

Cheese – 180 Star Coins

Milk – 230 Star Coins

Eggs – 220 Star Coins

Basil – for Basil Omelets

Related: How to make Mint Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Each of the ingredients above can be found in the Chez Remy Pantry except for the Basil. These ingredients are available for purchase and cost the amount listed above. The Basil can be found in the Peaceful Meadow biome which is to the south of the Plaza. Combine all of the ingredients except for the Basil to make a standard Omelet. Add the Basil and it will make a Basil Omelet.