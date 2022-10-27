Cooking is a huge part of Disney Dreamlight Valley and because of this, you will be making a lot of meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals are often used to complete quest steps, can be eaten to restore your energy, and can even be given to residents to increase their Friendship Level. One of the many meals you can make in the game is Simple Fried Perch; a simplistic yet delicious meal. This guide will show you how to make Simple Fried Perch in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Simple Fried Perch recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Each of the recipes in the game is rated from one to five stars. The stars represent how complicated the meal is and how many ingredients are required to make it. Since Simple Fried Perch is a three-star meal, you will need to obtain three ingredients to make it. These ingredients are not available right away and you will be required to progress through the game a bit before you can get them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first step to making this dish is to unlock the Forest of Valor biome. This biome is the one to the east of the Plaza and is also the one where you will find Kristoff and Donald Duck. You will also need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant. This can be done by simply following Remy’s quest line. Once both have been unlocked, gather the following ingredients to make Simple Fried Perch:

Perch

Butter

Wheat

The Perch is the most difficult of the ingredients to get on the list and can be found by fishing the white nodes in the Forest of Valor. You can bring a resident assigned to the fishing role with you to increase your chances of getting this fish. Butter can be purchased from the Chez Remy Pantry after you unlock the restaurant. Finally, Wheat and Wheat Seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Once you have all of the ingredients, combine them at a cooking station to make yourself some Simple Fried Perch.