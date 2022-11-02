Cooking is a large part of Disney Dreamlight Valley and because of this, you will be making a lot of meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be used to complete quests, be given to NPCs to increase their friendship level, and can be eaten to restore energy. One of the many meals you can make is Vegetable Soup; a very flexible dish. This guide will show you how to make Vegetable Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Veggie Soup recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are a lot of different soup recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can make everything from Creamy Soup to Pumpkin Soup. While there are a few difficult-to-make soups, Vegetable Soup is actually one of the easiest. This recipe only requires two ingredients to make and it can even be made right at the beginning of the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You don’t need to unlock any of the biomes in the game to make Vegetable Soup. You also don’t need to worry about unlocking the Chez Remy restaurant. All you need to do is open up Goofy’s Shack in the Peaceful Meadow which you will do as part of the main story for the game. Once this is done, gather the following ingredients to make the soup:

Vegetable

Vegetable

As you can see, this is a very versatile recipe since it doesn’t require any specific ingredients. You can use any two vegetables in the game to make Vegetable Soup. In the example above, we used an Onion and a Zzuchini but you can also use vegetables from thePeaceful Meadow like Carrots. Just be careful when using Lettuce since the wrong combination can lead to you making a salad instead.