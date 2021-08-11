How to play the Diablo 2: Resurrected beta: start times, platforms, and what’s included

Diablo 2: Remastered will soon be available for everyone to try. Activision-Blizzard will be releasing both a closed beta and an open beta within the next few weeks. This is everything you need to know about how to play the game before its official release on September 23.

When the mayhem will begin

Blizzard will be diving players down to hell with both an early access and open beta. Those who preorder the game or the Diablo Prime Evil Collection on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC systems will be able to check out the early access beta on August 13 at 10:00 am PDT until August 17 at 10:00 am PDT. However, if you want to try the remaster out before you buy, there will be an open beta available for everyone a week later on August 20 at 10:00 am PDT until August 23 at 10:00 am PDT. Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch will be left out as the betas will only be playable on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Battle.net. Keep in mind that if you’re an Xbox player that you need Xbox Live Gold to play the early access beta.

What awaits you

The Diablo 2: Remastered beta will have a meaty amount of content available to play. First, it will include five classes to play as on your adventure: the druid and paladin (two new classes in the game), in addition to the sorceress, the barbarian, and the amazon. Next, the first two acts will be fully playable, and you’ll be able to get a look at the remade cinematics as well. If you want to try the game on multiple platforms, you’re in luck; there will be cross-progression between all systems. Unfortunately, there will be no cross-play as previously reported, but you can team up with up to eight people on the same system.

Be careful how much time you spend in these betas, as your save progress won’t transfer to the full game. Your progress in the early access beta, however, will transfer to the open beta.