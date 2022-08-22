Genshin Impact is set to receive its most significant single update ever with Version 3.0. This expansion-sized revision adds a new continent, Archon story quests, and several new characters to earn. Dendro, a new element based on nature, is also coming alongside these additions. Developers HoYoverse are giving players the ability to preload this massive patch. This guide will break down how to pre-install Genshin Impact’s 3.0 update.

How to pre-install Genshin Impact 3.0

Genshin Impact’s 3.0 update will be released at 10 PM UTC on August 23. Maintenance is expected to take around five hours, but these maintenance times can be extended if server capacity is full. Pre-installing the update will make the day one login process a smoother one. If you wait to download the update on the day it releases, download speeds will be slowed significantly due to traffic. Pre-installing this new update is different for Mobile players and PC players. The PlayStation version will not have a pre-install for this new update.

To pre-install the Genshin Impact 3.0 update on Mobile devices, you have two ways of handling it. The first and most straightforward method is to tap the “Pre-Install Resource Package” icon in the bottom-left corner of the login screen.

image via HoYoverse

The second method is to access the pre-install while in-game. To do so, access the Paimon Menu, and enter the Settings menu. Select the Other option and click on Pre-install Package. After the pre-install is complete, players will still be prompted to update the Mobile version on the release day, but the store update will be smaller and save you a lot of time.

To download this update early on PC, you must update and open the Genshin Impact launcher itself. In the bottom right corner of the launcher, a new option will appear called “Game Pre-Installation.” Click this button to begin the pre-install process.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The update comes in around 10GB, so ensure your respective device has enough space for this pre-install to download and install properly. After the pre-install, you can play Genshin Impact like normal until the servers go down for Version 3.0’s launch.