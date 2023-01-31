The Falcon Scout is a helpful tool for you to use in Fortnite, and there are going to be a handful of quests where you need to find this item to use it. A notable quest has to do with the Oathbound quest line, and you need to use a Falcon Scout to scan another player. Here’s what you need to know about how to scan players with a Falcon Scout and collect their schematic in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1.

Where to find Falcon Scouts in Fortnite

Falcon Scouts are going to be a difficult item to loot. They have a low chance of appearing as a loot item whenever you interact with a chest while playing Fortnite. However, you have a far better chance of potentially finding them by checking Oathbound chests. You can find this at the larger castles where the Oathbound NPCs are walking around. These are more dangerous locations, with several players likely appearing nearby who are also after the same objective.

Related: Where to place the alloy in a Forge Brazier and on an anvil in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

How to scan players using a Falcon Scout to steal their schematic

When you have the item, the next step is to use it. The Falcon Scout is a deployable item you can have up in the air. While it’s in the air, you can use it to scan other players who are in your game. You’ll need to zero in and focus on them while using them to make sure you properly scan them. This should only take a few seconds. After scanning the player, the next step is to grab the schematic item they drop and interact with it, completing the quest.

The real problem with this challenge is locating the Falcon Scout. They’re not an accessible item to find in Fortnite, and getting them to drop in your game will take some time.