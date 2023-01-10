How to slide for 30 meters continuously on ice in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Players can take full advantage of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1’s unique terrains by completing their dedicated weekly challenges and earning tons of XP. For instance, one Discover the Seasons quest requires that players slide for 30 meters on ice without stopping. Although sliding is relatively simple, the map bears just one location that allow players to perform such a feat. Here’s where you can slide for long distances on ice in Fortnite and what you will earn by doing so.

Where to slide for 30 meters on ice in Fortnite

In order to complete the weekly challenge, you must first travel to the snowy region in the top-right corner of the map, as it is the only area with ice. More specifically, the region holds a pond made mostly of ice that is west of Brutal Bastion and allows you to slide for much further than 30 meters. Once there, you should start sprinting on its ice and then hold down your respective crouch button after you have gained enough momentum to slide. That said, you will want to steer clear of any snow, as sliding on it will not count toward the challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have slid through the pond, the challenge will reward you with 16,000 XP toward your next Battle Pass level, which hopefully leads to Battle Stars and possibly a new cosmetic. Those hungry for more XP should certainly look to complete the rest of the Discover the Seasons quests. The questline also grants XP by claiming Capture Points, a challenge which can be done up to five times. However, as all of its challenges will task you with going into dangerous areas, it may be worth bringing along the Guardian Shield to block all incoming enemy gunfire.