The Weathered Obelisk puzzle is a challenging but rewarding puzzle in Genshin Impact that requires you to use your problem-solving skills. Weathered Obelisks are glowing rocks with a symbol on them that you will come across in the game. These obelisks are located throughout the Desert of Hadramaveth area in the Sumeru region of the map. Once you find any, you will need to solve it, which will give you some great in-game rewards. This Genshin Impact guide will tell you how to solve the Weathered Obelisk puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Weathered Obelisk puzzle solution in Genshin Impact

If you hit these obelisk rocks with your attack, it will change their symbol. To solve the puzzle, you must match the symbols on the obelisk rocks with the symbols found on nearby rocks. These rocks can be found scattered around the puzzle, and their symbol will not change if you attack them. They are usually easy to find, but sometimes you may need to explore and search thoroughly to find them all.

Matching the symbols on the obelisk rocks with the symbols on the rocks can be tricky sometimes, as you will have a spirit wondering that will change the symbols on the obelisk rocks. You need to figure out which symbols come after which and use that knowledge to set the obelisks in a way that the spirit will help you align those with the rocks.

Once you match all the symbols, the obelisk will reveal a chest containing valuable loot. The loot is random, but it is usually good, especially when there is a Precious Chest. It’s important to note that the Weathered Obelisk puzzle can be challenging, and you might need to try multiple times to solve it. However, with perseverance and determination, you can solve the puzzle and claim its rewards.