How to spend 7 seconds within 7 meters of a fleeing chicken in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

One of the challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 9 is to spend 7 seconds within 7 meters of a fleeing chicken. This is an easy enough quest to do once you can track down a chicken. A good spot to check is near Rex at Dusted Depot, to the east of the Spire.

Chickens will normally spawn near here, and you can pay Rex for intel on the location of nearby wildlife. Once you find the chicken, all you need to is get close enough to spook it, then keep up with it as runs away.

Chickens are not exactly fast, so chasing one down is not a major issue, but they will change direction a lot. Luckily, 7 meters is a pretty wide radius and is quite forgiving when it comes to chasing down the startled animal. Once you manage to stay close enough to have the full seven seconds count down, you will receive 24,000 XP. The good news is that even if you need to break the challenge up into a couple of seconds at a time, it is cumulative, so will be fine.

