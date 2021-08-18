How to talk to Joey in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 – Joey Location
Time for a conversation.
The final Legendary Quest in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 11 is to speak with Joey after you have gathered up all the items that they might want. This is very easy, you simply need to know where Joey spawns.
Joey can be found wandering around near the main entrance to Dirty Docks. While has moved around a bit during the season, they are now back where they started at Dirty Docks. Just head for the named location and you will find them walking around near the entrance on the east side of the area.
You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:
Week 11 Legendary Challenges
- Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP
- Catch a fish at fishing holes (0/5) – 45000 XP
- Collect a vintage can of cat food in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Collect a vase of flowers from Lazy Lake – 30000 XP
- Harvest wood (0/250) – 30000 XP
- Talk to Joey – 30000 XP
Week 11 Epic Challenges
- Travel in a Saucer – 30000 XP
- Use the Recon Scanner to spot Alien Parasites and Trespassers – 30000 XP
- Interact with equipment at any IO radar dish base (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Deal damage in alien biomes – 30000 XP
- ??? – 30000 XP
- Dance with an alien parasite at Sunny Shores, Lazy Lake, or Pleasant Park – 30000 XP
- Go for a swim with an Alien Parasite – 30000 XP