How to unlock Fane of Panjvahe in Genshin Impact

While exploring the northern region of the Desert of Hadramaveth in Genshin Impact, you might have stumbled upon a one-time Domain called Fane of Panjvahe. This instanced dungeon is visible on the world map and offers valuable possible rewards for its completion, including Primogems, Guide to Ingenuity, and a Sands of Eon Artifact Piece. However, the entrance to the Domain is hidden and can only be revealed by guiding two Seelies to their respective Courts.

Seelie puzzle solution for Fane of Panjvahe in Genshin Impact

To start on your adventurous endeavor to unlock Sumeru’s Fane of Panjvahe in Genshin Impact, fast travel to the Teleport Waypoint on the eastern side of The Sands of Three Canals in the Desert of Hadramaveth. After arrival, avoid taking the main road southeastward but instead head northeast, taking the pathway on the left. You will know you are headed in the right direction when you spot a Seelie circling around an inactive Ruin Drake: Skywatch. If you approach this Seelie, it will not initially leave its position, as you first must defeat the Ruin Drake before progressing.

After guiding the first Seelie to its Seelie Court in Genshin Impact, the next step to unlock the Fane of Panjvahe Domain is finding the second Seelie. Luckily, it is just a short distance from the Domain’s entrance and can be found floating around a small runic puzzle. To solve this puzzle, you must attack the larger rocks to have their runes change shapes in order to match the symbols on the smaller rocks behind them.

However, the challenge of this puzzle is that the slow-moving Seelie will change the symbols as its passes one of the rocks, so you must quickly strike the runes before it undoes your alterations. We recommend using a bow user like Ganyu and standing at the center of the puzzle to have a good view of each symbol. Also, notice that the Seelie is moving clockwise, so make sure you are not going counterclockwise when attacking the rocks. Once all the symbols have been matched, the Seelie will head to its Court, after which the Fane of Panjvahe Domain will become accessible in Genshin Impact.