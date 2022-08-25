How to unlock He “Seraph” Zhen-Zhen in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard

The fifth season of Call of Duty: Warzone introduces Task Force Tyrants, a faction of four Operators known for their villainous deeds done in previous games throughout the series. While this squad is mostly comprised of major antagonists, one such member — He Zhen-Zhen, the Call of Duty: Black Ops III specialist known as “Seraph” — stands out as a formerly playable protagonist in her respective story, despite her brutality as an enforcer of the 54 Immortals. Nonetheless, she is once again playable in Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard, where she’s particularly easy to unlock.

Unlocking He Zhen-Zhen

Image via Activision

Season five of Warzone introduces both a fresh Battle Pass of unlockable rewards and a brand-new Heroes vs. Villains multiplayer event. However, despite the new content added with this season, none of it pertains to unlocking any of Task Force Tyrants’ members, including He Zhen-Zhen. In fact, no in-game accomplishments or time spent playing work toward unlocking her in any form.

Related: Is the Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season 5: Last Stand Battle Pass worth it?

Instead, Seraph and her comrades will be included in separate Operator bundles on Warzone’s in-game Store. Marketed at 2,400 COD Points, or around $19.99, Zhen-Zhen’s bundle includes herself as a playable Operator, along with an exclusive weapon blueprint for the BP50. Providing more value to the pack is a collection of Weapon Charms, Calling Cards, watches, stickers, and other cosmetic additions.

Along with Seraph, the other three Tyrants are sold in individual bundles as well, complete with their own signature weapon blueprints and cosmetic items. These remaining Operators — Gabriel Rorke, Khaled Al-Asad, and Raul Menendez — can each be unlocked in a similar fashion.