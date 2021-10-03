How to unlock Moonlight Merriment: Part II in Genshin Impact

If you’re participating in the Moonchase Festival in Genshin Impact, you may be wondering how to proceed with the main story of the event after completing the first part. Part II is actually available right now, but you’ll have to complete some of the other events first if you want to unlock it.

Moonlight Merriment: Part II is locked behind “Festive Fever,” which is a currency you receive when completing subevents during the Moonchase Festival. These events are the “Moonlight Seeker” and “Trail of Delicacies” quests where you can obtain Festive Fever.

You’ll need 1,000 Festive Fever to unlock Moonlight Merriment: Part II. You can get all the Festive Fever you need now, but you’ll need to complete all parts of “Moonlight Seeker” and “Trail of Delicacies.” The “Moonlight Seeker” is a series of quests where you have to find Charms and Chests in a specific area. Meanwhile, the “Trail of Delicacies” event is a series of battles you must clear along a pre-determined path.

Currently, 700 Festive Fever is available via the Trail of Delicacies event, and 400 Festive Fever is available via the Moonlight Seeker event. You don’t have to clear both events to 100%, but you’ll need to complete a good amount of both to get the Festive Fever you need.

The Moonlight Seeker is a time-consuming and arduous event, so an easy way to get the Festive Fever you need is to wait for the third day of events to unlock. You’ll gain the 1,000 Festive Fever you need this way, and the event is a simple string of battles you can clear easily.

Other rewards you can obtain from these events are the Luxurious Sea-Lord, a strong free-to-play weapon, and other character level-up materials such as Mora and Weapon Refinement Materials.

Once you get the 1,000 Festive Fever required, you’ll unlock Moonlight Merriment: Part II. Go to the Wanmin Restaurant to look for Xiangling, and you’ll be able to conclude the Moonchase Festival storyline, with plenty of cameos from other Liyue characters to look forward to.