How to use a computer at a Seven Research Lab to decode the recording in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The Paradise questline in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 features several quests, the first of which requires you to record a bizarre sound coming from an odd Reality Tree root, and the second of which tasks you with decoding that same recording. While the first quest has five stages, this second quest has only two.

Stage 1 of 2 – Await further orders

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you use the Device to record the Bizarre sound at a Reality Tree Root, you’ll complete the first Paradise Part 1 quest, and your objective will automatically be updated to the first stage of the second Paradise Part 1 quest. But there are no markers telling you where to go. Just the instruction, “Await further orders.” Completing this stage isn’t really a matter of waiting. It’s a matter of either getting eliminated, or else achieving victory. In other words, you’ll receive those orders at the very start of your next match, while you’re still aboard the Battle Bus.

Stage 2 of 2 – Use a computer at a Seven Research Lab to decode the recording

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three Seven Research Labs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Research Lab Pegasus is on the same island as the Launchpad, Research Lab Minotaur is east of Tilted Towers, and Research Lab Basilisk is at the Synapse Station. The best one to go to largely depends on your Battle Bus route. It’s usually best to go for the one that’s closest to the start of the route so that you can jump off the Battle Bus and reach the ground sooner, but the downside of that is that a lot of other players might be doing the same thing.

Once inside the Seven Research Lab, follow the marker to the computer and interact with it to decode the recording. Decoding the recording is a process of several stages. First, you have to adjust amplitudes, then find frequencies, then nullify noise, then finally decode dialogue. But each of these just requires pressing the same button once.