How to use a Junk Rift in Wreck Ravine or at Rocky Wreckage in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

One of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 13 weekly quests challenges you to use a Junk Rift either in Wreck Ravine or at Rocky Wreckage. You don’t have to damage an opponent with Junk Rift, just detonate it in the close proximity of one of the two named locations. This is a difficult quest for two reasons: one, a Junk Rift is an Epic item, meaning it’ll probably take a while to find one, and two, there are only two locations, and it’s likely that by the time you find a Junk Rift, both will have been swallowed up by the storm.

Where to find a Junk Rift in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Junk Rifts are random loot that can be found as floor loot, in chests, or in supply drops. And, as with anything else, you might be lucky enough to find one among the remains of a defeated opponent. You have a better chance of finding a Junk Rift if you aim to use it at Rocky Wreckage, because Rocky Wreckage has loot-heavy locations on all sides. Wreck Ravine is not only remote, it’s also on the edge of the map, so it’s likely to get sucked into the storm early in the match. So, land at either Tilted Towers, Rocky Reels, the Neo Butter Barn, or Greasy Grove, and search chest after chest until you find a Junk Rift. We found Junk Rifts in chests in Rocky Reels on two occasions.

Where to find Wreck Ravine and Rocky Wreckage in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Wreck Ravine is a landmark on the northwest edge of the map west of Logjam Junction, between Seven Outpost II and Fisher’s Paradise. Rocky Wreckage, on the other hand, is neither a named location or a landmark. It is, in fact, the site of a crashed IO Airship in the desert between Greasy Grove and Rocky Reels.