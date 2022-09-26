How to watch Genshin Concert 2022: Streaming date, featured bands, and more

A new Genshin Concert for 2022 is heading to streaming this fall. The concert will feature music from Genshin Impact and will be available for free on Genshin Impact’s official channels. The live show will feature a variety of musicians and bands, including prestige artists who’ve been in the industry for decades. Continue reading to discover more about the Genshin Concert 2022, including the streaming date and featured performers.

What is the Genshin Concert 2022?

The Genshin Concert 2022 is a live orchestrated performance shared globally online. The concert is a partnership between the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra and HOYO-MiX, a music studio that helped produce music for Genshin Impact. The performance will last approximately 75 minutes. Genshin Impact players can take part in an event before the concert by generating a concert pass and sharing it. Another Genshin Concert was held the previous year to celebrate the game’s continued success and high-quality music.

Where and when can you watch Genshin Concert 2022?

Genshin Concert 2022 will stream on the official Genshin Impact YouTube and Twitch channel for free at noon UTC on October 2. The entire performance will then release as a YouTube video once the show ends, so expect it to appear on the Genshin Impact channel from around 1:30 to 2 pm UTC.

Who will be performing at the Genshin Concert 2022?

Shiro Sagisu will serve as a music director for the Genshin Concert 2022. Sagisu is a prolific Japanese composer who has been in the music industry for over 40 years and is most famous for his work on Neon Genesis Evangelion, Bleach, Shin Godzilla, and the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Eímear Noone, who is most well known for her work with Overwatch and Hearthstone, will serve as the conductor for the event.

At the bottom of the Genshin Impact webpage, there’s special thanks section contributing to several bands and musicians. Special thanks include Angel Vivaldi, Arch Echo, BAND-MAID, Emi Meyer, FLOW, Takayoshi Ohmura, Tetsuji Hayashi, TRI4TH, Yukie Nishimura, and Zaon. The bands and performers listed under the special thanks are likely going to also contribute to the concert. Last year’s Genshin Concert starred other performances besides the orchestra, featuring different bands performing different tracks from the game.