There’s so much for players to love in Baldur’s Gate 3. It features deep RPG mechanics and freedom of choice that rivals Dungeons & Dragons and a carefully crafted world that feels real. Of course, this fantastical world has also made fans hungry for its delicious foods.

Most games, especially those that sell millions upon millions of copies and have colossal diehard fan bases, have a cookbook. Even live service games such as Destiny 2 and Apex Legends have them. Both of which feel like a stretch to us. It’s no surprise that players desire a Baldur’s Gate 3 cookbook because the fantastical D&D world is filled with so many delicious-sounding creatures and carefully crafted morsels. But fans may be waiting a while if they want one.

Is There a Baldur’s Gate 3 Cookbook?

No, there’s no Baldur’s Gate 3 cookbook available for anyone to purchase, officially or unofficially, at the time of writing. While the game was successful, most people didn’t expect it to take off as well as it did, meaning plans for merchandise are slightly behind where they would be for established franchises such as Final Fantasy.

However, there is a Dungeons & Dragons Cookbook called Heroes’ Feast, which is about as close to a Baldur’s Gate 3 cookbook as it’s possible to get. It’s available from most major booksellers and is the one we’d recommend to all players who want to immerse themselves in the culinary delights of their favorite game.

Broke the merch news internally and now everyone is just asking for fucking meat-based products. No idea how this game ever got shipped. WHY DO THEY WANT THIS. pic.twitter.com/MIX1C0v6nG — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) December 13, 2023

That’s not to say Larian Studios has ignored the need for food-related merchandise. In fact, most of the studio requested meaty merch when the subject of merchandise was broached internally, leading to some hilarious, homemade images of Larian Studios sausages.

Are There Any Baldur’s Gate 3 Recipes I Can Cook at Home?

Yes, there’s one Baldur’s Gate 3 recipe for players to cook at home. Pixellated Provisions created a Stout Stew that we believe fits the world enormously well. Note that this is a completely unofficial recipe and was not made and isn’t endorsed by Larian Studios or the Dungeons & Dragons brand.

Some fans can’t help themselves and have taken to creating Baldur’s Gate 3 recipes wherever they see them. One that stands out to us and haunts our dreams comes from SongBirdN7 on Twitter, who added eyes and a familiar saying to a questionable image from the I Like Food Twitter account that combined octopus and chicken into one roasted dish.

The Gamepur staff has even chatted about Baldur’s Gate 3 delicacies. Most of us share a love for Gale whom one member of staff adores feeding shoes to so he doesn’t blow up with dark magic. When discussing a mod that makes Astarion human, another staff member got confused and spoke about him as if he were the shoe-eating pet.

This led to us crafting a scene in which human Astarion, who looks like human Shrek, is eating shoes in a swamp while Gale looks on from the background with large, dewy eyes because his favorite snack has been taken away from him.