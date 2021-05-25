Is there an Eevee evolution name trick for Sylveon in Pokémon Go?

As the second part of the Luminous Legends Y event begins in Pokémon Go, Sylveon has become available for players to get their hands on. On top of that, there has been a discovery of an Eevee name trick related to Sylveon as well, to make things even more interesting. While there is the traditional way to get Sylveon, the name trick makes getting the Pokemon much easier.

While you can evolve Eevee into Sylveon by making the Pokemon your buddy and earning 70 hearts with it to make it evolve. This is quite the process, however.

You can opt for a much simpler way to do it. If you give your Eevee the name “Kira”, then the Sylveon silhouette should appear in the evolve slot to let you know that it is all set up. After that, you will need 25 Eevee candy to make the evolution occur, but this is still much simpler than getting 70 Buddy Hearts with the Eevee you wish to evolve.

Now that you have an easy way to get Syvleon using the evolution name trick, you can take advantage of our guides were we have broken down the best moveset to teach it to use in the battle league, if it’s worth all the trouble, and how to get its shiny version.