Minecraft Trial Spawners Explained: Locations, Mob Types, & Rewards

The Trial Spawner is a new type of challenge for you to pursue in Minecraft, for anyone who wants to hunt down a Trial Chamber. When you get close to a Trial Spawner, the item activates and begins to send angry mobs to fight against you, with plenty of rewards.

For those eager to complete a Trial Spawner in Minecraft, there are some things you might want to know. There are enemies you can expect to see, expected loot rewards you’ll earn, and locations where you have to go to find a Trial Spawner. Here’s what you need to know about all Trial Spawners in Minecraft, and how to get the best rewards.

Where Trial Spawners Appear in Minecraft

Image via Mojang

A Trial Spawner only appears at the center of a Trial Chamber in your Minecraft world. The Trial Chambers are available in the Deepslate layer of your world, and you’ll be able to point them out based on the Copper and Tuff blocks surrounding them. These are obvious signs you’re getting closer to a Trial Chamber, and you should prepare for a fight if you plan to reach the center to stand next to a Trial Spawner.

All Trial Spawner Mob Types in Minecraft

There are multiple enemies that can appear when you get close to a Trial Spawner. Many of these enemies are hostile, but there is a chance they could be natural, which means you may only need to focus on a few of them before attempting to fight the rest. After every mob the Trial Spawner has been defeated, you’ll receive all of the rewards from the spawner. If you look at the ground surrounding your Trial Spawner, there are specific blocks around it indicating what type of enemies might appear. You will then need to wait 30 minutes before that Trial Spawner can be used again in your Minecraft world.

These are all of the enemies the Trial Spawner in your Minecraft game could spawn to fight against you.

A Zombie

Baby Zombie

Cave Spider

Husk

Silverfish

Skeleton

Skeleton with Bow

Slime

Spider

Stray

The Breeze

All Trial Spawner Rewards in Minecraft

After you clear out all of the enemies, a reward appears for you to grab with your allies. The reward varies on the type of chest that spawns from the Trial Spawner, but you can attempt to complete it every 30 minutes for a new reward. These are all of the items that have a chance to appear when completing a Trial Spawner in Minecraft.