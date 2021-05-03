MLB The Show 21: How to complete Diamond Madison Bumgarner Player program

At the start of May, the MLB The Show 21 released two new Evolution player programs: one for former Dodger Matt Kemp, and one for former Giants ace and three-time World Series champion Madison Bumgarner. MLB The Show players now have a shot at acquiring a new 88 OVR player item of the man known as “Mad-Bum”, but be mindful that you will need to grind a bit in order to get this new card.

How to complete Diamond Madison Bumgarner Player program

To start off, you will need to complete Daily Moments challenges in the May Daily Moments program. There will be 31 chances this month to complete a daily challenge, and for most days, completing the challenge will yield one point toward the May program. However, there will be random times that two points will be up for grabs, so you will definitely want to get the daily challenge done on those days.

You will need to get at least 10 points in the May Daily Moments program in order to start the Mad-Bum player program. Why is that the case? At 10 points, MLB The Show players will unlock a choice pack of two cards. One is a Kemp rookie card, and the other is a 76 OVR Bumgarner rookie card. You will need the Bumgarner rookie card in order to start his program.

Once you pick up the Rookie Bumgarner card, you can then begin the player program. To unlock the 88 OVR card, you will need to obtain 50 points toward the program. To get there, you should do the following:

Complete both Stage 1 Moments (10 Points)

Complete all Stage 2 Moments (20 Points)

Complete two of four Missions (nine innings pitched with Rookie Bumgarner, one win with a Giants pitcher, 10 strikeouts with Rookie Bumgarner, and 1 complete game (min. 8 IP) with a starting pitcher)

Much like with the Huston Street program, all of these can be completed offline.

It’s going to take some time to get there, but once you get the Kemp rookie card, it should be smooth from that point forward.