MLB The Show 21: How to complete Evolution Ozzie Smith Player Program

At the start of June Sony San Diego introduced two new Evolution Player programs for this month: one for Hall of Fame catcher Gary Carter, and the other for Cardinals legend Ozzie Smith. MLB The Show 21 players can now attempt to get their hands on an 91 OVR player item of the Baseball Hall of Famer, but in order to get started on this program, be prepared to grind out some challenges. 2

How to complete Evolution Ozzie Smith Player program

To start off, you will need to complete Daily Moments challenges in the May Daily Moments program. There will be 30 chances this month to complete a daily challenge, and for most days, completing the challenge will yield one point toward the June program. However, there will be random times that two points will be up for grabs, so you will definitely want to get the daily challenge done on those days.

You will need to get at least 10 points in the June Daily Moments program in order to start the Smith player program. Why is that the case? At 10 points, MLB The Show players will unlock a choice pack of two cards. One is a 81 OVR Smith rookie card, and the other is a Carter rookie card. You will need the Smith rookie card in order to start his program.

Once you pick up the Smith card, you can then begin the player program. To unlock the 91 OVR card, you will need to obtain 50 points toward the program. To get there, you should do the following:

Complete both Stage 1 Moments (10 Points)

Complete all Stage 2 Moments (20 Points)

Complete two of four Stage 2 Missions

Much like with the Matt Kemp and Madison Bumgarner player programs, this one can be completed offline.

It’s going to take some time to get there, but once you get the Smith rookie card, it should be smooth from that point forward.