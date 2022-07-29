MLB The Show 22: How to complete 99 OVR Minnie Minoso Hall of Fame Program

On July 24, the National Baseball Hall of Fame inducted several legendary baseball players from the past into its halls in Cooperstown, New York. Among the names that were inducted into the Hall was Minnie Minoso, a 13-time All-Star who had over 2,000 career hits and paved the way for future Latinos in Major League Baseball. To celebrate his induction into the Hall of Fame, San Diego Studios has now added a 99 OVR Signature series card of Minoso in MLB The Show 22 Diamond Dynasty. So, how can you add it to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Minoso Hall of Fame Program

To complete this program in full, you will need to obtain 50 Points. Here are the rewards that can be obtained through this program:

10 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit pack

20 Points – Coach puppet profile icon and 1,000 Stubs

30 Points – Coach Bat Skin and 500 Stubs

35 Points – Headliners Set 30 pack

40 Points – 1967 White Sox Road Jersey and 500 Stubs

45 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x10)

50 Points – 99 OVR Signature Minnie Minoso and 1,000 Stubs

The marquee reward for this Program is the 99 OVR Signature Minoso. Here’s a look at the stats on this card:

To get to the 50 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the eight Moments (32 pts. – 4 pts. each)

(32 pts. – 4 pts. each) Complete the five White Sox Parallel PXP Missions (18 pts.): Tally 500 PXP with White Sox in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (2 pts.) Tally 1,500 PXP with White Sox in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) Tally 2,500 PXP with White Sox in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (6 pts.) Tally 40 hits with White Sox in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 20 extra base hits with White Sox in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.)

(18 pts.):

There are two exchanges for this Program. Much like with the previous programs, those can be skipped in lieu of the Missions and Moments. Unless, of course, you don’t want to complete some of the Moments. Up to two of the Moments can be skipped by doing the two exchanges, one for White Sox players (2 pts.) and the other for AL Central (4 pts.) players. Skipping those Exchanges will save some Stubs.

Arguably the best way to complete the Missions is by assembling a team full of White Sox players and playing with those cards in Conquest or Mini Seasons. That way, you’ll be able to grind without the pressures of online play and make progress in various Conquests and/or Mini Seasons.

Users who complete this Program in full and receive the 99 OVR Minnie Minoso can receive 15,000 XP toward the All-Stars of the Franchise Featured Program. Go into the Collections for the All-Stars of the Franchise Program, and find the Minoso one. Lock the card in it, and collect the 15,000 XP.