Modern Warfare 3 Create-A-Class Guide: Vests, Gear, & Customization

For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the Create-A-Class system is receiving some reworks to make it stand out from previous iterations. These are now being referred to as loadouts. It’s going to be slightly more complicated than what many fans have seen in previous games, and these changes make it easier to customize your favorite loadouts.

A small taste of the upcoming Create-A-Class system was featured during Call of Duty Next, an inside look into the many features coming to Modern Warfare 3. We’re going to break down those early features and how everything is changing for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

How Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Create-A-Class System Works

Image via Activision

The Create-A-Class system is returning to a Loadout system in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. You’ll have an iconic breakdown of everything that you want on that particular loadout, from the weapons they’re using to the special equipment that you can use to complement it, and down to the armor your character wears, such as their boots, gloves, kneepads, and the silencers they give their weapon. The boots, gloves, and kneepads are the new, specialized perks that your character can use during their matches, which signify a different appearance for your Modern Warfare 3 character.

How these perks work with the various item slots will likely vary in name. For example, during the Call of Duty Next stream, we saw how the gloves a player was using were called quick-grip gloves. How these function compared to the previous perks will vary, along with all the perks expected to make it into the final version of Modern Warfare 3. These slots do have a special symbol next to them to signify what perk they stand for, which will likely help returning players figure out which ones to use at a quick glance.

All Gear Slots in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Loadouts

For returning veterans and fans of the franchise, the biggest changes are how the perks work in Modern Warfare 3. The boots, gloves, and kneepads are how you’re going to pick them out. Outside of those changes, you have your standard primary and secondary weapons, as well as tactical, lethal, and field equipment. You’ll be filling out these slots to fit your overall loadout in Modern Warfare 3, seeing how they fit with your character, the game mode you’re on, and your overall playstyle.

We’ll be learning more when we get a chance to jump into the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta weekend, kicking off on October 6, 2023.