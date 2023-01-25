NBA 2K23: How to get 91 OVR Takeover Fred VanVleet in MyTeam

Another piece to the NBA 2K23 Lunar New Year puzzle was added into MyTeam on January 25. This one is a 91 OVR Takeover card of Raptors star guard Fred VanVleet. So, how can you add the 2019 NBA Champion to your collection? Let’s go over the requirement, which is awfully similar to another Takeover card from this event.

How to get 91 OVR Takeover VanVleet in MyTeam

This challenge is very similar to the one for the 92 OVR Takeover Al Harrington. Rather than completing a series of Agendas, this Takeover challenge requires just one task.

To get 91 OVR Fred VanVleet, one must complete the Lunar New Year Takeover VanVleet Skill Challenge. To find it, go to ‘Single Player’ in the main menu. Then, select ‘Challenges,’ followed by Skill Challenges. After this, look for the Lunar New Year VanVleet challenge.

In order to complete this challenge, MyTeam users must record 17 assists with one player in a game. Seventeen assists, by the way, is VanVleet’s career-high in assists. This game is set to Pro difficulty and has five-minute quarters. No team restrictions apply to this challenge.

This challenge is relatively straight-forward. It will be important to have players with high Passing attributes, but also make sure to you also bring good finishers out on the court. A good tip is to make use of screens, and have reliable bigs like a Tacko Fall that can do damage in the paint.

Upon completing the skill challenge, players will then receive the 91 OVR Takeover Fred VanVleet and 1,250 MT Coins. Remember, this is one of the cards needed as part of the Lunar New Year event. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on January 27.