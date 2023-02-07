NBA 2K23: How to get 94 OVR Andrew Bogut in MyTeam

On February 7, the 2K team released a new puzzle piece to the Out of Orbit collection. A 94 OVR Takeover card of former Bucks and Warriors big man Andrew Bogut is now available in NBA 2K23 and MyTeam, and can be obtained by completing a series of Agendas. So, what’s on tap for this challenge? Let’s take a look at the challenges.

How to get Takeover Bogut in MyTeam

In order to get the Takeover Andrew Bogut in MyTeam, players must complete six separate Agendas. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online or offline modes.

Listed below are the six Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 32 points with a Bucks center in a game (reward is Inside Scoring Award Pack)

(reward is Inside Scoring Award Pack) Get nine blocks with Warriors players over multiple games (reward is Rim Protector Award Pack)

(reward is Rim Protector Award Pack) Get 27 rebounds with Bucks players over multiple games (reward is Rebounder Award Pack)

(reward is Rebounder Award Pack) Apply 10 shoes (reward is Shoe Award Pack)

(reward is Shoe Award Pack) Win three Triple Threat Online games using three Bucks games (reward is 10 MyTeam tokens)

(reward is 10 MyTeam tokens) Win a Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online game using five Warriors players (reward is 500 MT Coins)

Like with other Moments and Takeover challenges that dropped in the past, our advice is to work within the single-player game modes, particularly Challenges and Domination, for the stat-base objectives. This will allow you to rack up stats, without having to deal with the “sweats” in online play.

MyTeam players must make use of Bucks and Warriors players, in order to complete this challenge. Center options to make progress towards the first and third Agendas include 85 OVR Larry Sanders, 78 OVR Series 1 Bobby Portis, or 77 OVR Series 1 Brook Lopez.

Upon completing the six challenges, players will then receive the 94 OVR Takeover Andrew Bogut. Remember, this is one of the cards needed as part of the Out of Orbit event. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on February 13.