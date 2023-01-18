NBA 2K23: How to get 94 OVR Moments Jrue Holiday in MyTeam

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been on a hot streak as of late, as the 32-year-old has recorded back-to-back 30 point games. On January 18, the NBA 2K23 team released a new 94 OVR Moments card of Holiday, one that honors his 37 point performance against the Toronto Raptors on January 17. So, how can you get 94 OVR Holiday? Let’s take a look.

How to get 94 OVR Moments Jrue Holiday in MyTeam

In order to get the Moments Jrue Holiday in MyTeam, players must complete seven separate Agendas. This is quite similar to the ones that went live earlier in the year for Donovan Mitchell and Lauri Markkanen. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online or offline modes.

Here’s a look at the seven Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 37 points with any Jrue Holiday in a game (reward is Finisher Award Pack)

(reward is Finisher Award Pack) Get six rebounds with any Jrue Holiday in a game (reward is Rebounder Award Pack)

(reward is Rebounder Award Pack) Get one block with any Jrue Holiday in a game (reward is Rim Protector Award Pack)

(reward is Rim Protector Award Pack) Make five 3-pointers and shoot 50% 3P% or better with any Jrue Holiday in a game (reward is Sharpshooter Award Pack)

(reward is Sharpshooter Award Pack) Get two steals with any Jrue Holiday over multiple games (reward is Lockdown Defender Award Pack)

(reward is Lockdown Defender Award Pack) Get seven assists with any Jrue Holiday in a game (reward is Playmaker Award Pack)

(reward is Playmaker Award Pack) Play 35 minutes with any Jrue Holiday over multiple games (reward is 20 MyTeam tokens)

Like with other Moments and Takeover challenges that dropped in the past, our advice is to work within the single-player game modes, particularly Challenges. This will allow you to rack up stats without dealing with the “sweats” in online play. Challenges also offer 12-minute quarters, and time will be pivotal when attempting to get 49 points in a single game.

You will need either the 81 OVR NBA Series 1 Jrue Holiday or the 79 OVR Season 3 Select Jrue Holiday to complete this challenge. The former card can be obtained by buying the Bucks Starters Option Pack in the Token Market. That pack can be purchased with 30 MyTeam tokens.

Upon completing the seven challenges, players will then receive the 94 OVR Moments Jrue Holiday. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on January 23.