NBA 2K23: How to get 94 OVR Stephon Marbury in MyTeam

The latest piece for the NBA 2K23 Lunar New Year collection dropped on January 24, and it is a 94 OVR Takeover card of former Suns and Knicks guard Stephon Marbury. This card will be needed for the 97 OVR Yi, but how can you get Marbury for your MyTeam collection? Let’s go over the requirements.

How to get Takeover Stephon Marbury in MyTeam

Much like with the Takeover Mel Daniels challenge in MyTeam, players must complete five separate Agendas in order to get 94 OVR Marbury. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online or offline modes.

Here’s a look at the five Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 50 points with a Suns player in a game (reward is Shoe Boost Pack)

(reward is Shoe Boost Pack) Get 20 assists with a Suns PG in a game (reward is Playmaker Award Pack)

(reward is Playmaker Award Pack) Get 11 rebounds with PGs over multiple games (reward is Rebounder Award Pack)

(reward is Rebounder Award Pack) Apply five Badges to players (reward is five MyTeam Tokens)

(reward is five MyTeam Tokens) Win five Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online games using five Suns players (reward is 500 MT Coins)

Like with other Moments and Takeover challenges that dropped in the past, our advice is to work within the single-player game modes, particularly Challenges and Domination. This will allow you to rack up stats, without having to deal with the “sweats” in online play.

For this challenge, you’ll need to score and rack up assists and wins with Suns players. Series 1 PG Chris Paul, as well as more higher-end options like 93 OVR Marbury, 91 OVR Gerard Green, and 91 Quentin Richardson are just a few of the options at one’s disposal.

Upon completing the six challenges, players will then receive the 94 OVR Takeover Stephon Marbury. Remember, this is one of the cards needed as part of the Lunar New Year event. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on January 27.