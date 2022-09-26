NBA 2K23: How to get endorsements in The City

MyCareer in NBA 2K23 is not all about playing games. In fact, players will need to grow their off-the-court brand identity, in order to land endorsement deals and more importantly, to get VC boosts. So, how can you land endorsements in NBA 2K23’s MyCareer and The City? It will take a bit of grinding, so let’s help out with that.

How to get endorsements in The City

Right off the bat, players in NBA 2K23’s MyCareer will not be able to get endorsements. Since you have just started your career, you’ll need to grow your brand and gain fans.

To gain fans, users will simply need to perform well in games. This including making shots, getting rebounds and block, as well as racking up assists, just to name a few. As far as brand growth goes, users can beef up their Music, Fashion, and Corporate brand, just to name a few, by way of answering questions from the media, doing fashion walks as far as that world is concerned, going to Dreamville and making music, and complete gameplay-related quests for your NBA brand.

Upon playing games, and making progress towards becoming a starter for your team, you should be able to access the business quests, namely the ‘Going National’ one.

For this challenge, players will be tasked to trying to pry a national sponsorship deal from Uncle Bobby for Perc-O-Latte. Progress through the quest, to the point where you team up with either Tracy McGrady or Kevin Garnett for a pickup, 2v2 game. Win it, and you will then be tasked with landing endorsements.

After this is completed, you will then be able to sign on for endorsements, Go to the Pause Menu, and then go to Progression -> Brand/Endorsements -> Endorsements. Here, you’ll find all the available endorsements.

If one is locked, go to Quests -> Side -> Endorsement to see the requirements for each. Some vary, as some require a high Corporate figure, while others including having a high Free Spirit attribute.

Prior to this, though, users will be able to land magazine covers, like for SLAM, or Sports Illustrated. Do these, as those quests will help with growing your brand.