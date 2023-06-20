Pokemon Go: All A Shadowy Disturbance Special Research Tasks & Rewards
Pokemon Go’s June 2023 Team Rocket Takeover event is here, and this covers all tasks and rewards for A Shadowy Disturbance Special Research.
The Team Rocket Takeover Special Research for June 2023 has arrived in Pokemon Go. For many in the world, this series of tasks arrived slightly later than expected, but it’s finally here now, and players now have the opportunity to challenge Giovanni to a Pokemon Go battle, A Shadowy Disturbance.
These tasks are available to everyone who logs into Pokemon Go, and this Special Research becomes available so long as they do not already have a Team Rocket Special Research on their account. This Special Research is how you acquire Super Rocket Radar, one of the limited items in the game. Here’s what you need to know about Pokemon Go’s A Shadowy Disturbance Special Research with every task and reward.
Every A Shadowy Disturbance Special Research Tasks & Rewards in Pokemon Go
There will be five tasks for A Shadowy Disturbance Special Research in Pokemon Go. These tasks have to do with tracking down Team Rocket Grunts in Pokemon Go, and then taking their leaders: Cliff, Arlo, and Sierra. After the Leaders have been defeated, the Boss himself will appear: Giovanni. He’s captured another shadow legendary Pokemon, and defeating him is the only way to rescue them.
These are all the tasks and rewards you’ll earn for completing A Shadowy Disturbance Special Research in Pokemon Go.
All Task 1 and Rewards
- Catch 15 Pokemon – Five Pinap Berries
- Spin Five PokeStops or Gyms – 10 PokeBalls
- Defeat Three Team Rocket Grunts – A Mysterious Component
Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and an Aron encounter
All Task 2 and Rewards
- Catch 15 Pokemon – Five Pinap Berries
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – 10 Great Balls
- Defeat Six Team Rocket Grunts – Three Mysterious Components
All Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and a Graveler encounter
All Task 3 and Rewards
- Defeat the Team Rocket Leader, Arlo – 2,500 XP
- Defeat the Team Rocket Leader, Cliff – 2,500 XP
- Defeat the Team Rocket Leader, Sierra – 2,500 XP
All Rewards: 2,500 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and a Super Rocket Radar
All Task 4 and Rewards
- Find the Team Rocket Boss – 10 Super Potions
- Battle the Team Rocket Boss (Giovanni) – 10 Ultra Balls
- Defeat the Team Rocket Boss – Six Maximum Revives
All Rewards: 3,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and a Sabeley encounter
All Task 5 and Rewards
- Claim Reward – 2,500 XP
- Claim Reward – 2,500 XP
- Claim Reward – 2,500 XP
All Rewards: 5,000 XP, 3,500 Stardust, and Two Silver Pinap Berries