Pokemon Go: All A Shadowy Disturbance Special Research Tasks & Rewards

The Team Rocket Takeover Special Research for June 2023 has arrived in Pokemon Go. For many in the world, this series of tasks arrived slightly later than expected, but it’s finally here now, and players now have the opportunity to challenge Giovanni to a Pokemon Go battle, A Shadowy Disturbance.

These tasks are available to everyone who logs into Pokemon Go, and this Special Research becomes available so long as they do not already have a Team Rocket Special Research on their account. This Special Research is how you acquire Super Rocket Radar, one of the limited items in the game. Here’s what you need to know about Pokemon Go’s A Shadowy Disturbance Special Research with every task and reward.

Every A Shadowy Disturbance Special Research Tasks & Rewards in Pokemon Go

There will be five tasks for A Shadowy Disturbance Special Research in Pokemon Go. These tasks have to do with tracking down Team Rocket Grunts in Pokemon Go, and then taking their leaders: Cliff, Arlo, and Sierra. After the Leaders have been defeated, the Boss himself will appear: Giovanni. He’s captured another shadow legendary Pokemon, and defeating him is the only way to rescue them.

Pokémon aren’t the only ones active during the Solstice…



Keep your eyes peeled for Team GO Rocket during the Solstice Horizons event!https://t.co/RiXHW5yuxm pic.twitter.com/cTll5LAQoL — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 13, 2023

These are all the tasks and rewards you’ll earn for completing A Shadowy Disturbance Special Research in Pokemon Go.

All Task 1 and Rewards

Catch 15 Pokemon – Five Pinap Berries

Spin Five PokeStops or Gyms – 10 PokeBalls

Defeat Three Team Rocket Grunts – A Mysterious Component

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and an Aron encounter

All Task 2 and Rewards

Catch 15 Pokemon – Five Pinap Berries

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 10 Great Balls

Defeat Six Team Rocket Grunts – Three Mysterious Components

All Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and a Graveler encounter

All Task 3 and Rewards

All Rewards: 2,500 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and a Super Rocket Radar

All Task 4 and Rewards

Find the Team Rocket Boss – 10 Super Potions

Battle the Team Rocket Boss (Giovanni) – 10 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Rocket Boss – Six Maximum Revives

All Rewards: 3,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and a Sabeley encounter

All Task 5 and Rewards

Claim Reward – 2,500 XP

All Rewards: 5,000 XP, 3,500 Stardust, and Two Silver Pinap Berries