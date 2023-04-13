Pokémon Go: Is Regieleki good and how to best use it

Regieleki is among the many legendary Pokémon that you can find while playing Pokémon Go. Legendary Pokémon are some of the best choices you can find in the game, and adding them to your team can be a huge boon to your gameplay for Battle League encounters or battling in Gym Raids.

While having a legendary Pokémon is good, knowing how to use them is even better, and that’s going to be critical when using Regieleki. Here’s what you need to know about if Regieleki is good and how to use it in Pokémon Go best.

How to best use Regieleki in Pokémon Go

Image via Niantic

Regieleki is an Electric-type Pokémon. It is only weak against Ground-type moves and resistant against Electric, Flying, and Steel-type moves. The only attacks you need to avoid when battling an opponent with Regieleki is anything Ground-type relate, which gives your foes few options.

However, a big downside to Regieleki is its overall stats. The Pokémon has a high attack power but an extremely low defense stat. This is the opposite of the other, much more famous, Regi Pokémon in Pokémon Go, such as Regirock and Registeel. Those two have incredible defense stats, but their attack powers are lacking, making them superb options for the Great and Ultra Leagues.

Regieleki does not have the same luxury. It will primarily be used as the pointed spear on your team and will essentially be focused on effectively taking down your opponents fast. If you can’t do that, though, Regieleki is in for a world of pain because it cannot hope to last long against another attacker, regardless of whether it’s using Ground-type attacks.

What’s worse is the overall moveset for Regieleki is rather lackluster. The good news is that it does have access to Lock On, the best option for any Regi Pokémon. However, its charged moves have something to be desired, and you cannot effectively take advantage of Regieleki’s high attack.

Because Regieleki is primarily an attacker, we recommend using it in the PvE battles, such as fighting against Team Rocket or in one-star or three-star raids. This is a Pokémon you do not want to use in Pokémon Go’s PvP battles because there are far better options for you to go with, such as Regirock or Registeel.

Is Regieleki good in Pokémon Go?

When we examine Regieleki’s stats and overall moveset, it’s not an appealing legendary Pokémon. There are better Electric-types that you could be using for the Great or Ultra League. Typically, legendary Pokémon are better suited for the Master League, but Regieleki’s stats have it fall short of this category, and its suboptimal moveset leaves much to be desired.

We do not strongly recommend adding Regieleki to your team, but it might be a good niche Pokémon in Pokémon Go after Niantic beefs up its moveset options.