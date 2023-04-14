Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Best Typhlosion Tera Raid Counters

Typhlosion will appear as a Seven Star Tera Raid encounter in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet for a limited time. These are the toughest raid battles in the game, and we highly recommend going out of your way to fight them alongside a team of friends to have the best chance of taking them down.

Luckily, there are several strategies that you can utilize to help gain an advantage against Typhlosion, and you want to make sure you bring the best Pokémon to counter it. This guide covers the best Typhlosion Tera Raid Counters you can use in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

How to Beat Typhlosion Tera Raids in Scarlet & Violet

Image via the Pokémon Company

This will be a limited-time Tera Raid encounter event, and Typhlosion will only appear in Seven Star Raids from April 14, 2023, to April 16, 2023, and then from April 21, 2023, to April 23, 2023. During these raids, Typhlosion will be considered a Ghost-type. This means you don’t want to use any Pokémon that are normally super effective against Fire-type Pokémon, Typhlosion’s usual Pokémon typing.

We’re going to recommend you use Dark or Ghost-types. Between the two, Dark-types will likely be the best options, and they’ll provide you with a wide range of resistances that are ideal for fighting a Ghost-type Pokémon. However, even though Typhlosion will be a Ghost-type, it will have access to a handful of Fire-type moves to its list of attacks.

These are all the moves Typhlosion can use during the Tera Raid encounter in Scarlet & Violet.

Eurption

Shadow Ball

Play Rough

Earthquake

Sunny Day

The Best Pokémon Counters to Typhlosion in Scarlet & Violet

There are a handful of Pokémon choices you can go with to use against Typhlosion during these Tera Raid battles, but some of our favorites are going to be Houndoom, Tyrantiar, Chi-Yu, Hydreigon, Greninja, Ting-Lu, and Grimmsnarl.

Image via the Pokémon Company

Houndoom is a Dark and Fire-type Pokémon with a helpful ability, Flash Fire. Whenever a Fire-type attack hits it, it gains immunity from Fire-type moves, and its Fire-type attacks are boosted, making it a worthwhile choice, given Typhlosion’s Ghost Tera Type. The best attacks to teach Houndoom will be Overheat, Crunch, Flame Charge, Fire Blast, Shadow Ball, Dark Pulse, or Flamethrower.

The next option we recommend is Tyranitar, a Rock and Dark-type Pokémon. Although Tyranitar’s Sand Stream ability is not the best, it’s typing, and range of attacks are exceptionally useful to counter Typhlosion in Scarlet & Violet. Some of the better attacks you’ll want to teach Tyranitar will be Crunch, Fire Fang, Foul Play, Dark Pulse, Shadow Claw, or Stone Edge.

The next Pokémon we recommend is the legendary Chi-Yu, a Dark and Fire-type Pokémon. The downside to using this Pokémon is its use of Beads of Ruin, which lowers all other Pokémon’s Special Defense by 25%, and that can be a big negative when attempting to fight Typhlosion in this Tera Raid. You’ll want to be careful with this choice, but it’s not the worst option, and it could work in your favor. The best attacks for Chi-Yu to use will be Dark Pulse, Ruination, Hex, Will-O-Wips, Crunch, and Flame Charge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Those are the three significant Pokémon we believe you should consider using against Typhlosion during these Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Here are some alternative options you may want to use instead and the preferred moves they should know for this battle.

Hydreigon: Crunch, Outrage, Dark Pulse, Dragon Dance, Dragon Tail, or Fire Fang

Greninja: Night Slash, Shadow Sneak, Dark Pulse, Liquidation, or Swords Dance

Ting-Lu: Throat Chop, Earthquake, Ruination, Dark Pulse, Payback, Earth Power, or Hex

Grimmsnarl: Crunch, Shadow Claw, Sucker Punch, Assurance, or Low Sweep

After you defeat Typhlosion, everyone involved in the Tera Raid will have the opportunity to catch this Pokémon. It will have the Mightiest Mark on it as a result of completing this raid. However, everyone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can only catch Typhlosion once during this event.