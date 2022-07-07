Qing Yan build guide for Gunfire Reborn

Qing Yan is the falcon hero within Gunfire Reborn, and one of the more difficult classes to play thanks to his close-range specialization. With proper build strategy, however, Qing Yan can easily surpass his peers in combat power, resulting in end-game cumulative damage damage well over over 100 million.

With such power comes a few drawbacks, however. Qing Yan struggles to damage enemies beyond close range, and taking damage is guaranteed (especially in later difficulty levels). Thus, this character pairs very well with a long-range specialist hero such as Tao or Lei Luo. Solo clearing is more than plausible if proper weaponry has been appropriately leveled, though some newer players may struggle in late game.

Qing Yan build concept

As Qing Yan is a close-combat brawler, players should immediately seek out ascensions and scrolls that offer increased survivability. Qing is one of the fastest heroes (necessary for dodging incoming projectiles), but does not have a shield which regenerates outside of combat; instead, Qing has armor which can only be regenerated under specific conditions.

Being that he is a close-range fighter, small weapons (which don’t interfere with movement speed) are ideal. Using the Angelic Aura is a typical default, more so if its Gemini-specced to share elemental damage with an accompanying weapon or has legendary rolls. Shotguns can also help shred enemies if the two abilities aren’t currently cutting through the mobs, but use caution with the Argus — it pushes enemies away from the blast, which could leave them outside of Cleave range.

Only under dire circumstances should Qing use larger weapons such as the Big Hippo or Tiger, as they greatly mitigate his speed — one of the greatest tools in his arsenal.

Gameplay loop for Qing Yan

The gameplay loop for Qing Yan is similar across all stages. Use the first ability (Leap) to close the distance between spawn and enemy, use Cleaves and weapons to eliminate the enemies, and Leap out if you’re struggling with health. The most dangerous foes for Qing are the UFOs in the Hyperborean Jokul (Act 4), but can still be reached with Cleaves if Qing is positioned properly. Watch for enemies that buff others, and ensure monsters cannot escape towards your backline which may interrupt your shot.

When in the fray, mindlessly spamming your Cleave isn’t the greatest idea. Players should determine how many enemies have spawned, the greatest threats within the mobs, and where they are attacking from during the initial Leap. If the enemies are low enough on health, a singular Cleave can end the room — if not, introduce them to your weaponry.

Both survivability ascensions only regenerate armor: thus, a fire element with accompanying scrolls will allow Qing to regenerate health along with armor, making him a singular death ball. It’s a lot to track, but the resulting damage is more than worth the stress.

Early game Qing Yan build

As mentioned, one of the first ascensions should be an armor recovery tool, meaning either Regen Hit or Defensive Cleave. Whichever happens to proc, players should chase that specific tree (either Fleeting Scud or Fatal Wings) until the damage output is reliable enough to keep Qing alive within a mob. While hybrid builds are common with Qing, knowing when to further your selected tree for additional heals and DPS, and when to branch out, is important.

From the beginning, Qing Yan’s Leap offers a 20% armor restore: if you aren’t getting the ascension and scroll drops necessary, default to the Fleeting Scud tree until logic dictates otherwise.

Regen Hit (Fleeting Scud tree)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Regen Hit allows Qing to regain armor every time he uses his Leap ability (primary ability), even if he misses. The initial perk level gives 40% armor on hitting an enemy, and 20% on miss. At the final stage of this perk, a single Leap regains all armor regardless of hitting an enemy or not. If taking the Fleeting Scud tree for survivability the two following perks should be considered, in order from best to worst.

Steel Armor

Screenshot by Gamepur

Steel Armor offers 50% damage mitigation for two seconds after hitting an enemy with leap, which can make Qing nearly immortal in early-game. The second tier of this perk allows for 100% damage mitigation for two seconds, and the final tier turns all taken damage into armor. This perk offers more than enough time for Qing to Leap into the fray, and eliminate all enemies.

Iron Scud

Screenshot by Gamepur

This perk offers additional maximum armor for seven seconds after hitting an enemy with Leap. This armor buff can be more than enough to survive most encounters as long as Qing can remove the threats within seven seconds. Clear time should become apparent within the first two rooms of each Act, Bandit Retainers of Act 2 not withstanding. If you can’t find Occult Scrolls to lessen the cooldown of Leap, Iron Scud may be beneficial thanks to its additional movement speed.

The All or Nothing caveat

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a specific ascension that drops within the Fleeting Scud tree called All or Nothing, which drains all armor to enhance the damage of every Leap. Enhancing the damage of Leap also increases the amount of armor recovered, as the armor recovery is calculated and applied after the All or Nothing procs. If you see this ascension, and you have Regen Hit, it’s worth bypassing Steel Armor and Iron Scud for the increased damage and recovery, unless you’re struggling against enemies.

Defensive Cleave (Fatal Wings tree)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Defensive Cleave is a favorite, admittedly: it only offers 10% armor received per enemy struck with Cleave, but this is mitigated with proper positioning at the opening of an encounter. Defensive Cleave alone won’t be enough to keep Qing alive, however, and should be accompanied with the appropriate scrolls, again listed from best to worst.

Absolute Advantage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Absolute Advantage increases the radius and damage of the Cleave, meaning more armor is regained per hit. This is a vital path for a Cleave build, as it can mitigate the relatively paltry amount of armor regained per hit with Defensive Cleave. The damage buff can help is Easy Kill is picked up, as well, although less than others.

Cleave Carnival

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cleave Carnival is a close second to absolute advantage, and to some Qing players, they may be swapped in priority. Cleave Carnival offers additional Cleaves for each enemy killed with a Cleave, effectively allowing players to Cleave endlessly as long as they are intelligently used. With a greater number of Cleaves available at every perk level, Cleave Carnival will keep your armor topped off as long as you’re near enemies. Without this ascension, players should be breaking open pots regularly in stages to stay topped off on Cleaves.

The Easy Kill caveat

Screenshot by Gamepur

It wouldn’t be a rule without the exception, and much like Regen Hit has an All or Nothing exception, Defensive Cleave has the Easy Kill exception. Easy Kill permanently increases your Cleave damage for every enemy killed by Cleave, for the entire run. If you’re within the first Act, grab this if you’re comfortable with your survivability. It’s rarer than others, but the increased damage can allow players to kill bosses within seconds in later Acts, especially if they’re able to farm certain boss attacks. In later Acts, the increased damage likely won’t come to fruition in time.

Mid to late game builds with Qing Yan

Your initial ascension selections will determine where you’re building Qing Yan in the late game. Players specced into the Fleeting Scud tree should continue to follow Fleeting Scud to maximize damage, while Fatal Wings should maintain those benefits. There are ascensions which benefit both, however, when they come into play is dependent entirely on kill speed and comfort level.

Still, Qing Yan operates best when all trees are brought into the fray. Once survivability is secured, players should focus on pushing the maximum amount of damage as quickly as possible. In parties, Qing Yan should be securing the easy kills (trash mobs) and pulling the aggro from Elites and high-mod enemies to allow the backline to effectively chose and focus down high-priority targets.

Fleeting Scud Tree

Fleeting Scud is all about closing the distance, and Qing should close the distance for every new room. Thus, Qing players should all have some ascensions within Fleeting Scud to ensure they’re closing the distance while imparting the maximum damage.

Last Breath

Screenshot by Gamepur

Last breath increases the damage done by Leap exponentially, while lowering the cooldown for each enemy killed. This ultimately allows Qing to Leap multiple times in a single fight in quick succession, sending out monumental AoE damage as quickly as enemies perish.

Gigantic Explosion

Screenshot by Gamepur

This ascension increases the AoE and damage done, per Leap. Pairs well with the cooldown of Last Breath, ensuring you can consistently use the ability.

All or Nothing

Screenshot by Gamepur

While Easy Kill is only truly helpful when picked up in early game, All or Nothing continues to be a massive boon to Qing regardless of when it’s picked up. When it shows up, select it unless your survivability is awry: if you’re properly looping Qing, the ascension will pay dividends.

Fatal Wings tree

The second part of the Qing loop is the Cleave and weapon-centric DPS, so picking up a few ascensions here can go a long way. If you haven’t managed to pull Easy Kill in the first Act, don’t get too wild with this tree.

Fierce Wings

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fierce Wings increases the damage of the first Cleave, and the Cleave (or shot) immediately following. Pairs well with the first Leap, and should net a multitude of easy kills from softened enemies. If using a shotgun, it benefits well from the Fierce Wings buff of 50% additional damage. SMGs should be used sparingly if this perk is selected.

Absolute Advantage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Absolute Advantage increases the AoE for Cleave, affecting more enemies with damage per swing. This results in increased armor regeneration if Defensive Cleave has procced, and better coverage with Fierce Wings as well.

Combat Expertise – Hybrid

The Combat Expertise tree has four ascensions that are helpful for Qing’s loops, and two that are situational. The top four are all safe bets, while the bottom two should be opted for only when shotguns are in play. Select these options if the ability to further Cleaves and Leaps isn’t readily available — consider these tertiary choices when needed ascensions aren’t available.

Nova Shockwave (If All or Nothing has been selected)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nova Shockwave counts with the All or Nothing ascension, meaning there’s an additional blast from breaking the armor on top of the AoE blast of the Leap in addition to Gigantic Explosion, before the armor is restored with regen hit. It’s a lot to track, but the end result is Qing’s Leap clearing rooms before other players know there were enemies.

Last Stand

Screenshot by Gamepur

Last Stand also works well with All or Nothing, but we recommend selecting it regardless: it’s a helpful safeguard against a foolish death, mitigating damage taken while boosting skill damage such as the Cleave.

Close Combat

Screenshot by Gamepur

Increases all short-range damage, which is all Qing Yan really does. The final tier of this ascension increases the damage-boost radius to 12 meters, but it’s rare that players will have the ability to select it, so don’t count on this too heavily.

Fully Equipped

Screenshot by Gamepur

With Qing’s combat loop beginning with a Leap, and ideally closing with a Leap as well, Fully Equipped offers a large boost to weapon and skill damage while restoring armor. Works best with fully ascended Cleaves.