Remnant 2: All Traits & How to Get Them

Traits are the passive benefits that your character can acquire while playing Remnant 2. These bonuses stack up as you put more Trait Points into them, but you only have a select amount of points before hitting the maximum number. You want to be careful about the Traits you utilize and consider how they fit into your character’s build.

There are multiple Traits for you to find throughout Remnant 2. These are unlocked by completing specific milestones in the game or by completing special and hidden objectives that you encounter in your world. You likely won’t get them all on your first run, and you’ll need to reroll your game to find the ones you’re missing. Here’s what you need to know about every Trait in Remnant 2 and how to get them.

Every Trait & How To Unlock Them in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every character in Remnant 2 has a primary trait that they unlock based on the Archetype they’re playing at the start of the game. This Trait is the central one for their character, and it does not require any Trait Points to become stronger. Instead, every level they earn with that Archetype increases it, and the same goes for the subarchetype the character unlocks further in the game.

There are additional Traits for players to find and add to their character by completing quests, random events, and secret objectives. Although a character unlocks a trait, they will not receive any benefits from it unless they put in a Trait Point, which can be found by defeating bosses, finding Tome of Knowledges, or completing certain objectives and quests.

Your character in Remnant 2 can only unlock 60 total Trait Points. Outside of their Archetypes, they can have a total of six other Traits for their build, or you can choose to put a small number of points in multiple Traits.

Here’s a breakdown of every Trait you’ll find in Remnant 2, and how you unlock them. Again, you will need to complete the game at least once and reroll your campaign again to find locations you did not previously have.